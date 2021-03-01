Republican Sen. Cassidy Warns GOP Against 'Idolizing' Donald Trump

Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial.

Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said it's time to move on from former President Trump.

Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment. He said the future of the Republican Party should not focus on the former president.

"If we plan to win in 2022 and 2024, we have to listen to the voters. Not just those who really like President Trump, but also those who perhaps are less sure," Cassidy said. "But if we idolize one person, we will lose, and that's kind of clear from the last election."

Cassidy also said he doesn't believe Trump will be the nominee in 2024. He brought up concerns about Trump's age and what voters want.