Sen. Bill Cassidy Tests Positive For COVID-19

He says he'll quarantine in his home state of Louisiana.

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy has tested positive for the coronavirus.

His office made the announcement Thursday. Cassidy is experiencing some symptoms and plans to quarantine in his home state of Louisiana for two weeks.

In a video statement on Twitter, Cassidy said he's OK and made a pitch for a bill he is helping put together that would increase money for coronavirus testing.

Over a dozen U.S. lawmakers have tested positive or have been presumed positive for the virus.

