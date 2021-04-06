Sellout Crowd Packs Texas Rangers Home Opener

The Rangers said it was requiring fans to wear face coverings unless they were eating or drinking. But not everyone went along with that.

It may be hard to remember what a sold-out crowd at a baseball stadium looks like, but the Texas Rangers home game yesterday at Globe Life Field in Arlington drew 38,238 fans.

Right now, most MLB teams are allowing about 25% capacity.

The Rangers said it was requiring fans to wear face coverings unless they were eating or drinking. But not everyone in attendance went along with that.

The CDC says while fully vaccinated people can gather with a group of people, everyone should still wear a mask in public.

Situations like this are why some health officials worry cases will continue to go up.