Self-Defense Class Teaches Older Asian Americans How To Fight Back

Asian American and Pacific Islanders are one of the fastest growing populations of older adults in the United States.

According to the Diverse Elders Coalition, the number of AAPIs aged 65 and older is expected to grow by more than 350% in the next 50 years.

However, the coalition says that due to discrimination and isolation, they experience an overall lower quality of life, with seniors more prone to experience poverty and health issues.

Newsy spoke to Sammy Yuen, who is working to give this group a sense of safety amid the rise of hate crimes against AAPI, and he's doing so through self-defense and art.