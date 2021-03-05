Security Crackdown Continues In Myanmar

YouTube pulls channels run by the military.

YouTube has pulled 5 channels run by Myanmar's military.

The move comes amid an international outcry over last month's coup. It also follows Facebook's decision to remove all military-linked pages from its platforms.

Meanwhile, police in Myanmar killed at least one person during today's protest. In total, security forces have killed more than 50 people since the takeover on February 1st.

The U.N. Security Council is meeting to discuss the crisis.