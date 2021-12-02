Second Case Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant Detected In U.S.

The variant was detected in Minnesota in a person who is fully vaccinated.

A second case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been detected in the United States.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the person is believed to have traveled from New York City after attending a convention the weekend before Thanksgiving. The patient is reportedly fully vaccinated.

A person in California who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the Omicron variant, the White House announced Wednesday.

According to the World Health Organization, there are at least 23 countries around the world that have confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.