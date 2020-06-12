WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

'Hijacked': Inside Seattle's Police-less, Leaderless 'Autonomous Zone'

By James Packard
June 12, 2020
After weeks of sometimes violent clashes, protesters have taken over a small section of Seattle. Is this what life without police looks like?
Across six city blocks near downtown Seattle, city streets have transformed. The police have abandoned their east precinct, on orders from city leadership. Now, armed civilians stand at barricaded entrances. But without clear leadership or purpose, the demands of those who want change is being muddled. Follow us inside Seattle's 'autonomous zone.'

