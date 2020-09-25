WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Seattle Officer On Leave After Video Shows Walking Bike Over Protester

By Katie Cammarata
September 25, 2020
It happened Wednesday night when protests began. The footage shows a group of officers moving toward a crowd.
A Seattle police officer has been placed on leave after a video shows him walking his bike over a protester who is on the ground. 

We want to warn you, the video is graphic. 

Seattle Police Department released a statement, saying the Office of Police Accountability has opened an investigation into the incident. 

It's also been referred to the King County Sheriff's Office for a potential criminal investigation. 

