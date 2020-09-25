Seattle Officer On Leave After Video Shows Walking Bike Over Protester

It happened Wednesday night when protests began. The footage shows a group of officers moving toward a crowd.

A Seattle police officer has been placed on leave after a video shows him walking his bike over a protester who is on the ground.

We want to warn you, the video is graphic.

Seattle Police Department released a statement, saying the Office of Police Accountability has opened an investigation into the incident.

It's also been referred to the King County Sheriff's Office for a potential criminal investigation.