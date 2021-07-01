President Biden Visits As Search Efforts Resume In Surfside, Florida

President Biden visited the site and met with families and survivors.

Rescue operations are back on as precious minutes – and the hopes of survivors – tick away.

Officials say 145 people are still missing. Eighteen are confirmed dead. The youngest victim was just four years old.

He said: "They had basic heart-wrenching questions: 'Will I be able to recover the body of my son or daughter, my husband, my cousin, my mom and dad?' Jill and I want them to know we are with them and the country is with them."