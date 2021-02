Last week, biologists, the U.S. Coast Guard and volunteers brought the turtles to safety from the freezing temperatures.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Thousands of sea turtles are back in the Gulf of Mexico.

Remember, last week the turtles were picked up by biologists, the U.S. Coast Guard and even volunteers and brought to safety from the freezing temperatures.

As you can see in the video, the turtles were excited to get back.