Schumer Prepared To Pass Relief Deal Without GOP

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he is ready to move forward with President Biden's COVID relief package.

Democrats say they are ready to move forward with President Biden's COVID relief package.

But Republicans are still hung up on the $1.9 trillion price tag.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said they're ready to pass it without Republicans.

"Our number one goal, we have to get big, bold things done, both to deal with COVID and to deal with the underlying crises in America, such as climate, such as economic and racial inequality, such as making our democracy more perfect," said Schumer. "That is our number one goal and we will try to work the Senate so much more is accomplished than when McConnell was leader."

The Washington Post reports Democratic leaders in the House and the Senate are planning to introduce a budget resolution on Monday and potentially push it to a vote later next week. That resolution would allow committees to begin writing legislation for the relief deal.