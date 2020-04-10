'Saturday Night Live' Is Returning With A Remotely Produced Show

"SNL" this Saturday will air a version of "Weekend Update" along with skits. Tom Hanks, who recently recovered from COVID-19, may be involved.

The coronavirus pandemic has halted hundreds of TV and film productions — but some programs have been able to work remotely.

"Late Night with Seth Meyers": "This is our second day of doing remote shows."

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee": "It's day 20 of self-isolation."

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah": "So, I think today is Tuesday."

Late night shows and news outlets — including Newsy — have been produced and hosted remotely since March. But in a surprise announcement, "Saturday Night Live" revealed it too would return with its own remotely produced episode this weekend.

"SNL" this Saturday will include a version of "Weekend Update" along with other skits. Tom Hanks, who recently recovered from COVID-19, is hinted to be involved as well.

Beyond late night shows and news programs, the CBS courthouse drama "All Rise" is also returning to production through the use of video conferencing apps like FaceTime and Zoom. It's the first broadcast prime-time series to return after initially halting due to the pandemic.