Sonoma Winery Will Pay 1 Lucky Person $10K A Month To Work

Murphy-Goode Winery will allow someone to choose what job works best for them at the winery before starting.

If you're looking to change careers, listen up. A winery in Sonoma, California is offering a dream job with its team.

Murphy-Goode Winery is asking you to tell them why you're the perfect fit to work for them.

The specific job duties are to be determined, but the person who lands the one-year position will work all over the winery before deciding what role is best for them. The gig comes with a free year of rent and $10,000 per month salary.