San Francisco 49ers To Host Games In Arizona

The NFL's San Francisco 49ers have temporarily relocated to Arizona due to COVID-19 restrictions in California.

In California, cases and hospitalizations have reached a tipping point. The state had its highest numbers in both categories on Saturday, triggering new restrictions.

Millions are now under a stay-at-home order through the Christmas holiday. Because of the new restrictions in the state, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Buffalo Bills in Arizona tonight.

The 49ers have relocated to Arizona for three weeks. They'll practice there and use the Cardinals' stadium just outside of Phoenix to host their "Home" games.