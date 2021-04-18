Safety Regulators Warn Against Peloton Treadmill

While Peloton says the warning from the safety commission was "inaccurate and misleading," officials cite 39 dangerous incidents.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a warning about a Peleton treadmill.

Safety regulators said there have been 39 incidents where children and at least one pet have been pulled and trapped under the Tread+ treadmill, leading to fractures, scrapes and the death of one child.

Peloton Interactive Inc. says 23 of those incidents involved children, 15 included objects like medicine balls, and one included a pet.

However, Peloton says the warning from the safety commission was "inaccurate and misleading."

The company said there's no reason to stop using the treadmill as long as children and pets are kept away from it at all times, it is turned off when not in use, and a safety key is removed.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.