Rutgers University Requires Students Be Vaccinated To Return To Campus

The university said students may be exempt if they can prove a medical or religious reason for not getting the shot.

Rutgers University is requiring all students that want to return for in-person classes in the fall to show proof that they've been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Students will be able to get exemption from the vaccine requirement if they can prove a medical or religious reason. Online students are not required to get vaccinated.

Rutgers also urged teachers to get the shot before getting back to class.