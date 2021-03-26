Rutgers University Requires Students Be Vaccinated To Return To Campus

March 26, 2021
The university said students may be exempt if they can prove a medical or religious reason for not getting the shot.
Rutgers University is requiring all students that want to return for in-person classes in the fall to show proof that they've been vaccinated against coronavirus.
Students will be able to get exemption from the vaccine requirement if they can prove a medical or religious reason. Online students are not required to get vaccinated.
Rutgers also urged teachers to get the shot before getting back to class.