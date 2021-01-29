Russian President Vladimir Putin Signs Nuclear Arms Treaty Extension

The New START treaty puts caps on the number of deployed ballistic missiles, bombers and nuclear warheads from the world's two largest nuclear powers.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, has approved a five-year extension of the nuclear arms treaty with the U.S. after the proposal cleared parliament.

The New START treaty puts caps on the number of deployed ballistic missiles, bombers and nuclear warheads from the world's two largest nuclear powers.

It's one area of agreement in an otherwise prickly relationship between the Kremlin and the new U.S. administration.

President Biden's team has taken issue with President Putin over allegations of election meddling, cyberattacks against the U.S and the jailing of a Russian opposition leader.