Russia Threatens Retaliation Over Sanctions

Russia has responded to new sanctions placed by the U.S.

Russia's ministry of foreign affairs denounced the sanctions and threatened retaliation.

Yesterday, the U.S. sanctioned seven Russian officials and 14 government entities over their treatment of Alexei Navalny and the poisoning of the opposition leader.

Russia has denied any involvement in the poisoning.

These are the first sanctions against Russia under the Biden administration.