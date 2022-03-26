Fmr. Ukrainian Minister Of Infrastructure Describes War Destruction

Volodymyr Omelyan enlisted in the Territorial Defense Forces in Kyiv when the war began, and has been fighting for his country ever since.

The humanitarian crisis continues to grow in Eastern Europe.

The U.N. says more than 3.7 million refugees have now fled Ukraine since the invasion began, and more than 10 million have been displaced. That is nearly a quarter of Ukraine's population.

Most Ukrainian refugees have crossed into Poland while others have gone to Romania, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia, and other European nations.

