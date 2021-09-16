Rumors Swirl Of Taliban Power Struggle

One confrontation inside the presidential palace reportedly became violent.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Afghan sources told The Associated Press there's an ongoing power struggle within the Taliban.

One confrontation inside the presidential palace reportedly became violent.

The Taliban have denied the rumors. But they gained so much traction, the leader of the pragmatic faction released an audio recording of himself denying he had been killed. His faction had pushed for a more inclusive cabinet but the ideologues apparently won out.

The cabinet is all Taliban.