Rolling Blackouts In Northwest Due To Heat Wave

The region has reported there have been hundreds of deaths reportedly related to the devastating heat.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

People in the pacific northwest and Canada are trying to find ways to stay cool with relief hopefully coming soon.

The region has reported there have been hundreds of deaths reportedly related to the devastating heat.

In eastern and central Washington State, Spokane reached a high of 107 degrees and Kennwick saw 110 degrees yesterday.

Some power companies are using rolling blackouts to save energy with the many using air conditioning.

"Our power actually got shut off in our whole neighborhood last week and so we were without air conditioning, and it was miserable. It was bad," said one resident.