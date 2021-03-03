WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Rockets Hit Air Base In Iraq Hosting U.S. Troops

Rockets Hit Air Base In Iraq Hosting U.S. Troops
By Newsy Staff
March 3, 2021
At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in Iraq that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops.

We do not know if there were any casualties. 

A U.S. military spokesperson said the "indirect fire" rockets targeted Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province about 100 miles west of Baghdad. The spokesperson said Iraqi forces are investigating the attack.

Last week, the U.S. carried out airstrikes on Iranian-backed targets in Syria. It was the first-known military action under the Biden administration.  

