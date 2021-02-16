Rocket Attack On Iraq Airport Kills 1, Injures At Least 9

The barrage in Irbil injured 8 contractors and a U.S. service member as well as an unspecified number of Iraqis and Kurds living nearby.

The U.S. coalition in Iraq says a rocket attack on an airport in Irbil yesterday has killed a civilian contractor.

The city is the capital of Iraq's Kurdish-run region in the north.

The barrage injured eight other contractors and a U.S. service member, as well as an unspecified number of Iraqis and Kurds living nearby.

Iraqi officials say the little-known armed group reportedly responsible for the attack has ties to Iran, but Tehran has rejected such accusations.

U.S. officials say the White House has pledged to support efforts by the Kurdistan Regional Government to investigate the attack.