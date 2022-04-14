RNC Votes To Withdraw From Commission On Presidential Debates

In a statement, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel called the commission "biased" and said they would find "better debate platforms."

The Republican National Committee has unanimously voted to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates. That means there may be no Republican participation in future presidential debates.

However, the Republican presidential nominee will likely have the final say on whether or not to participate.

The commission has run the presidential debates since 1988.