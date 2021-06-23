Reuters: Eviction Ban Expected To Be Extended By 1 Month

The moratorium was put in place in September and meant to fight the spread of COVID by preventing homelessness.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The CDC's residential eviction ban that was set to expire at the end of June is expected to be extended by a month.

That's according to a report from Reuters.

Here's why: Lawmakers sent a letter to the CDC and the Biden administration warning millions are still behind on rent and at risk of being evicted.

The moratorium was put in place in September and meant to fight the spread of COVID by preventing homelessness. Landlords have challenged the ban, saying they've lost billions in rent.

Now a reminder about who this is designed to help: The pause on evictions covers renters who earn less than $99,000 dollars a year individually, have no income or received a relief check.

To be eligible, renters have to do their best to make partial rent payments – and eviction would make them homeless or force them into a group living situation.