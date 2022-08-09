Republicans Expressing Outrage Against FBI Amid Mar-A-Lago Raid

Many Republicans are expressing their outrage with the FBI's unannounced raid of Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate.

As the FBI sifts through the evidence it seized from Donald Trump's Florida home, outrage from the former president's supporters is only beginning.

24 hours later, the scene outside of Mar-A-Lago is still crowded with people holding signs and flags in support of Trump.

Online, Republican lawmakers are furiously posting their disapproval.

Former Vice President Mike Pence tweeted he "shares the deep concern of millions of Americans over the unprecedented search."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wrote he'd "seen enough," calling for an investigation into the raid.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, tweeted in all caps "Defund the FBI."

"If they can do it to a former president, imagine what they can do to you," said Representative Jim Jordan.

And on TV strong words from President Trump's former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. "I mean this is an outrage. And it's not just the FBI. It's our crooked Attorney General. And if the Republicans had any gumption, they'd begin an impeachment proceeding."

Donald Trump has called the raid "dark times for our nation" claiming the search was unannounced and agents had broken into his safe. His son, Eric, claimed nothing was taken from that safe.

The former president wasn't at Mar-A-Lago at the time of the search.

Official details are still scarce.

The FBI and the Justice Department have not commented yet, but sources tell The Associated Press the raid is in connection with documents, some classified, that Trump is accused of illegally taking with him from the White House.

"To have 30 FBI agents — actually, more than that descend on Mar-A-Lago, and gave absolutely no notice. They went through the gate, start ransacking an office, ransacking a closet," said Eric Trump, Donald Trump's son.

"They are terrified he's going to announce any day that he's running for president in 2024. This is a very convenient way to just throw a little more mud on Donald Trump as though they haven't already done enough," said Lara Trump, Eric Trump's wife.

The raid is connected to just one of several investigations involving Trump.

The House Committee probing the January 6 riot by Trump supporters at the Capitol is scheduled to present more evidence against the former president in the coming weeks.

An Atlanta-area grand jury is hearing testimony into Trump's alleged meddling in the 2020 election.

He's also been accused of raising $250 million for a so-called "official election defense fund" which never existed. The scheme may now be under investigation as a potential wire fraud.

And in New York prosecutors are looking into claims Trump's family real estate company misrepresented the values of its properties to get favorable bank loans and lower taxes.