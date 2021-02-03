Republican Lawmakers Push To Remove Rep. Ilhan Omar

The effort is being led by Republican Rep. Brian Babin of Texas.

As calls from Democratic leaders to remove Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene grow, Republicans are retaliating, pushing to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

He posted a list of statements made by Omar in the past as his reasoning.

Omar's statements include criticism of former President Trump and U.S. actions in on foreign affairs.