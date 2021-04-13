Reports: Charges Expected Wed. In Police Shooting Of Daunte Wright

Activists speak out to demand justice and accountability following the police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

The officer who shot a black man during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis area could be charged as soon as tomorrow, according to several reports.

Officer Kim Potter and Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon have submitted their resignations.

Gannon said Potter mistakenly shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright when she meant to use a taser.

The shooting, which occurred just miles from the site of George Floyd's death last May has sparked outrage with clashes between protesters and police.

A new acting police chief was named and he'll be tasked with rebuilding trust in the Minneapolis suburb.

This on display during a tension filled news conference...

"You don't know what it feels like. I'm sick of you all. You know you can take the trash out but it has a way of recycling itself and coming right back. I'm tired of it."