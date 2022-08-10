Report: Unvaccinated NBA Players Will Be Banned From Playing In Canada

The same restrictions were in place throughout the 2021–22 NBA season.

NBA players who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be banned from playing in Toronto during the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The league reportedly sent a memo to teams earlier this week, informing them of the rules, and according to this memo, the ban also applies to players who are not medically exempt from taking the vaccine.

The same restrictions were in place throughout the 2021–22 NBA season, which banned Nets guard Kyrie Irving and 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle from playing in road games against the Raptors.