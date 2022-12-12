Sports

Report: Second Journalist Dies While Covering The World Cup

Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam "died suddenly" while covering the World Cup, according to the Doha-based Gulf Times.

Michel Euler / AP
Article by Newsy Staff
December 12, 2022

A Qatari newspaper is reporting the death of a second journalist who was covering the FIFA World Cup.

The Gulf Times — based in Doha — reported Saturday that Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam "died suddenly" while covering the event. The circumstances surrounding the man's death remain unclear.

The news comes days after American journalist Grant Wahl died while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48-years-old.

Wahl wrote Monday that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar and was given antibiotics and cough syrup for a possible case of bronchitis.

