Report: Second Journalist Dies While Covering The World Cup

U.S. Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies At World Cup
Wahl wrote Monday that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar and was given antibiotics and cough syrup for a possible case of bronchitis.LEARN MORE
Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam "died suddenly" while covering the World Cup, according to the Doha-based Gulf Times.
A Qatari newspaper is reporting the death of a second journalist who was covering the FIFA World Cup.
The Gulf Times — based in Doha — reported Saturday that Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam "died suddenly" while covering the event. The circumstances surrounding the man's death remain unclear.
The news comes days after American journalist Grant Wahl died while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48-years-old.
Wahl wrote Monday that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar and was given antibiotics and cough syrup for a possible case of bronchitis.LEARN MORE
France will next face Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday.By Christophe Ena / AP
Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute to continue Morocco’s improbable run.By Martin Meissner / AP
Croatia will next face either Argentina or the Netherlands.By Martin Meissner / AP
Robots are already changing the way we commute, deliver goods, care for patients, and even what we do in the bedroom.By Newsy
A trial will determine whether Lamar Johnson will be exonerated after spending 28 years in prison for a fatal shooting in 1994.By David Carson / St. Louis Post-Dispatch / AP
Tom Cruise's best picture nomination for "Top Gun: Maverick" comes after the actor protested against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 2021.By Vianney Le Caer / Invision / AP