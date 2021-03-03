Report Says Former White House Doctor Accused Of Workplace Violations

Jackson worked as the White House doctor from 2013 to 2018 under former Presidents Obama and Trump.

According to a new report, Congressman Ronny Jackson made sexual comments, drank alcohol and took sleeping pills while working as the White House physician.

The CNN report is based on documents from an investigation by the Department of Defense's Inspector General. The findings are expected to be released today.

In a statement, Jackson rejected the allegations and said he's the target of "a political hit job" because of his loyalty to Trump.