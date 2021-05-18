Report Says President Biden Working On Pardon Policy

Traditionally, presidents wait until the end of their term to issue pardons.

The Biden administration is reportedly working on a pardon process with the president possibly issuing acts of clemency before the middle of his term.

The White House did not offer details about President Biden's plan, but said it will focus on racial justice and equity.

Officials did indicate the president is already speaking with criminal justice advocates, people seeking clemency and the Justice Department's pardon office to consider applicants.