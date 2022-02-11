Report: New York City Set To Fire 3,000 Unvaccinated Workers

New York City is expected to fire up to 3,000 municipal workers for refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

New York City plans to fire roughly 3,000 municipal workers today for failing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hundreds of those employees showed up for a protest at the Brooklyn Bridge this week — though some of their vaccinated co-workers joined them.

City workers had until Friday to show proof of vaccination. According to the New York Times, about 3,000 of them haven't done so.

The city employs about 325,000 people according to its website.