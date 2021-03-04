Report: CA To Use 40% Of Doses For Vulnerable Neighborhoods

The doses will reportedly be spread across 400 zip codes for around 8 million people who are eligible for the shot.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

California will distribute 40 percent of its vaccine doses to its most vulnerable neighborhoods.

According to a report by the Associated Press, the doses will be spread across 400 zip codes for around 8 million people who are eligible for the shot. Most of the neighborhoods are in Los Angeles County and the Central Valley.

Officials used household income, education level, housing status and access to transportation to decide which areas are considered most vulnerable.

After 2 million doses are given out to those neighborhoods, the state will allow counties to reopen more quickly.