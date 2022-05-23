Renewed Hope For Action On Climate Change

What reasons are there to feel guarded optimism about tackling climate change?





Burning fossil fuel has caused Earth to warm by about 2 degrees Fahrenheit.

The most ambitious goal of the 2015 Paris Climate Accords was to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius – or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, we’re likely not going to get there.

Warming temperatures are affecting our skies, our oceans, our ecosystems, our health — and our anxiety.

A study of 10,000 young people from ten countries found that 59 per cent were “very worried” or “extremely worried” about where we're headed.

but what if there are reasons to feel guarded optimism about tackling climate change?