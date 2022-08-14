Remembering Elvis: Tuesday Marks 45 Years Since His Death

His singing career began in 1954, and was heavily influenced by growing up in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four and a half decades, that's how long it's been since the world lost Elvis Presley. But his life and legacy, still influence pop culture today. As the most recent biopic about his life brought in more than $25 million worldwide, which shows us the far-reaching hand of the King.

His time on the throne was cut short.

A record scratch in the career of the King of Rock and Roll. Elvis Presley died at his home, "Graceland", on August 16th, 1977.

Elvis' career has been both celebrated and criticized. Some say he profited off of Black music. And others, like the legendary B.B. King, who said he re-interpreted the music he grew up with.

But the legacy of the King doesn't just live on and die with his roster of songs.

"The music is great. But if it wasn't his heart and that charisma and what he gave to people in other ways besides songs, he would just be a rock star from the 50s' that died," said Brendan Paul, an Elvis impersonator.

Love for Elvis spanned decades and generations.

Elvis starred in more than 30 movies, won several awards, and even served in the military. But for some fans, the man behind the music is who they fell for.

Presley's generosity is also of note, like the time he gave a Vegas hotel employee a car!

"Everything that you hear about Elvis, things that he did, and things that he gave. He really did that," said Alonzo Langstaff, who worked at the Las Vegas International Hotel when Elvis stayed there.

Viva Las Vegas! Elvis' unofficial home away from home, where he spent years of his life on stage at the International Hotel.

"After that first show, every time Elvis comes back to town, I'm going to be here, and I managed to do that 15 times," said Susan Lorenz, from the Elvis Presley Fan Club.

15 of the more than 830 sold-out shows spanning nearly 7 and a half of the final 8 years of his life.

Elvis now lives on through his image and likeness, his adoring fans, and his family.

"If there's a heaven and I see Elvis, I would literally say, 'thank you, truly for providing a life for my kids… "God bless the King of Rock and Roll," said Paul.