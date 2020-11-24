WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Rethinking Public Health Funding When A Pandemic Is Our Biggest Threat

SMS
Rethinking Public Health Funding When A Pandemic Is Our Biggest Threat
By Cody LaGrow
By Cody LaGrow
November 24, 2020
November 24, 2020
Newsy's Datalogue series explores bolstering public health systems with larger budgets to arm the country with stronger pandemic preparedness.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In 2020, the greatest threat to Americans' safety has been the public health crisis known as COVID-19 — killing more Americans than every war since the Korean War combined. 

Newsy explored how many lives could be saved, and what would the impact be, if the nation's budget treated public health like national security. 

This video includes data from Trust for America's HealthCanadian Institute for Health InformationCongressional Research ServiceCato Institute and Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.

SMS