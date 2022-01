At least 63% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, while 39% have also gotten their booster shot.

A pivotal moment in the short history of this pandemic was Dec. 20, 2020.

On that date, Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Northwell Health Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York, was the first American to receive the vaccine.

Since then, at least 63% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, while 39% have also gotten their booster shot.