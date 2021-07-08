Recovery Efforts Begin At Site Of Collapsed Condo

Officials say there's "no chance of life" in the rubble.

Crews working on the site of the collapsed condo building in Florida hours into what is now officially a recovery effort.

The shift comes after authorities concluded there was "no chance of life" in the rubble.

A solemn moment of silence marked the official end of a two-week search for survivors with crews working around the clock in the hopes of discovering signs of life.

It's a moment that so many family members have dreaded — finally coming to terms with the fact they'll never see their loved ones again.

On a fence that's turned into a memorial wall firefighters hang a banner that says "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue mourns with you."

More bodies were recovered yesterday bringing the death toll to 60. More than 80 people are still unaccounted for.