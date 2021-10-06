Hurricane Ida, 1 Month Later

Residents in Louisiana want to get back to the way life was before the hurricane.

A month after hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, in one of the hardest-hit areas, people are still gutting their homes, replacing roofs and sharing their experiences.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre says his deputies are still protecting the parish even though some of those men and women are also dealing with damage.

Right next door, St. Charles Parish is also still in recovery mode a month later.