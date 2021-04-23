WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Rapper Shock G Dies At 57

SMS
Rapper Shock G Dies At 57
By Kamil Zawadzki
By Kamil Zawadzki
April 23, 2021
April 23, 2021
The rapper, who also performed under his alter-ego "Humpty Hump," found success in the 1990s as lead vocalist of the group Digital Underground.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The hip-hop world is mourning the loss of another star. 

Shock G has died at the age 57. 

The cause of death is unknown.

The rapper, who also performed under his alter-ego "Humpty Hump," found success in the 1990s as lead vocalist of the group Digital Underground. 

One of their big hits was "The Humpty Dance." 

Shock G also co-produced 2Pac's debut album. 

His death comes after the rap world lost two other big names earlier this month: Black Rob and DMX. 

SMS