Rapper Shock G Dies At 57

The rapper, who also performed under his alter-ego "Humpty Hump," found success in the 1990s as lead vocalist of the group Digital Underground.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The hip-hop world is mourning the loss of another star.

Shock G has died at the age 57.

The cause of death is unknown.

The rapper, who also performed under his alter-ego "Humpty Hump," found success in the 1990s as lead vocalist of the group Digital Underground.

One of their big hits was "The Humpty Dance."

Shock G also co-produced 2Pac's debut album.

His death comes after the rap world lost two other big names earlier this month: Black Rob and DMX.