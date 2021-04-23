Rapper Shock G Dies At 57

April 23, 2021
The rapper, who also performed under his alter-ego "Humpty Hump," found success in the 1990s as lead vocalist of the group Digital Underground.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
The hip-hop world is mourning the loss of another star.
Shock G has died at the age 57.
The cause of death is unknown.
One of their big hits was "The Humpty Dance."
Shock G also co-produced 2Pac's debut album.
His death comes after the rap world lost two other big names earlier this month: Black Rob and DMX.