Questions From Nashville As COVID Numbers Break Records

We asked people in Nashville, Tennessee, about what they wanted to hear from President Biden about the pandemic.

When Nashville, Tennessee. The capitol of country music, went dark due to the COVID pandemic, many musicians like Anne Buckle had to pivot.

Buckle teaches song writing through Airbnb experiences. She says she’s fully vaccinated, but she got COVID before the vaccines came out.

We asked her if she could speak to the president what would she want to know.

We asked that same question to several people.

The answers we got ranged from people telling us off camera that they just don’t want the government shut down again, to whether there are alternatives to the vaccine, to whether it's safe to travel.