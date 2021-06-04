Putin Signs Law Banning 'Extremist' Groups From Elections

A Russian court is expected to rule on whether the groups of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny are given this classification.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an new law that could deal a major blow to his opposition.

It prohibits people deemed "extremist" from seeking office for between three and five years.

Putin, who signed the law on Nalvany's birthday, is accused of being behind the critic's poisoning last August.