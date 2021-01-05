Proud Boys Leader Arrested In Washington

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio is facing destruction charges and weapons charges.

The leader of the Proud Boys has been arrested in Washington D.C. as the city prepares for protests ahead of Congress confirming President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio is accused of taking down a Black Lives Matter sign from a historic Black church and burning it last month.

He's also facing weapons charges after officials found two firearm magazines on him when they arrested him.

The Anti-Defamation League describes the Proud Boys as a violent far-right extremist group.

