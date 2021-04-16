Protests In Chicago After Police Release Adam Toledo Shooting Video

Communities are outraged after watching the 13-year-old's final moments.

Across the country, protesters filled the streets after body camera footage of the Chicago Police killing of a 13-year-old boy was released.

Communities are outraged after watching Adam Toledo's final moments.

We now know the name of the officer who shot Adam. Patrol officer Eric Stillman is on administrative leave.

Over the past five years, he's had nine "use of force" reports, but had never shot anyone.