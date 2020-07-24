Protesters In Israel Are Met With Water Cannons

Protesters cite Netanyahu's corruption charges and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic as reasons for him to step down.

Protesters calling for the resignation of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were met with water cannons as police tried to disperse thousands of people demonstrating in Jerusalem Thursday night.

The Associated Press reports that at least 55 arrests were made. According to the outlet, authorities began using water cannons on four large trucks as protesters tried to stage a procession through the city, at times spraying people from behind.

The demonstrations mark the latest chapter of unrest in Israel, as protesters cite Netanyahu's corruption charges and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic as reasons for him to step down.

Many believe his emergency government ignored rising virus numbers to quickly reopen. In addition, the country's billions of dollars in aid haven't been fully distributed, while Israel's economy and unemployment numbers get worse.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Israel is nearing 60,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

