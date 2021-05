Nearly half a million people in the country have died from COVID.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Thousands of people all over Brazil are calling for Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, to be impeached.

Nearly half a million people in the country have died from COVID.

Protesters say it's because the president refused to impose lockdowns and he didn't work out a plan to get vaccines in the country.

Less than 10 percent of people in Brazil have been fully vaccinated.