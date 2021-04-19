Prosecutor Says FedEx Gunman Never Had 'Red Flag' Hearing

The law bars people from buying or possessing a firearm if they're found by a judge to present "an imminent risk" to themselves or others.

A prosecutor says the former FedEx employee who fatally shot eight people at an Indianapolis facility never had a hearing under Indiana's "red flag" law.

The prosecutor said last year, the 19-year-old gunman's mother told police her son might attempt "suicide by cop."

But authorities reportedly didn't pursue a hearing in the case because they didn't have time under the law's restrictions to definitively show the man was having suicidal thoughts.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.