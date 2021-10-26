Production On Baldwin Film 'Rust' Halted

Producers said production may continue after the investigation into the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is completed.

Production on the Alec Baldwin film "Rust" has been halted indefinitely.

In a letter to crew members, producers said, "We have made the decision to wrap the set at least until the investigations are complete." Producers called it a "pause, rather than an end," and said grief counseling is being offered.

Production was stopped Thursday after Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded Director Joel Souza