Prince Philip To Be Laid To Rest Saturday

Many of the plans that had been in the works for years for Philip's funeral service have been stripped down because of the pandemic.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Prince Philip will be laid to rest tomorrow at Saint George's Chapel in Windsor more than one week after his death at age 99.

Just 30 people will be in attendance — mostly close family and friends.

Buckingham Palace said Princes William and Harry will not walk side by side in the ceremonial process before the funeral.

This is Harry's first time in the UK since he and his wife Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior royals and moved to North America.

Meghan — who is pregnant and due this summer — is not attending the funeral on the advice of her doctor.